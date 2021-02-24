Very few back to classes VI to VIII

Only 9% report on first day of reopening; officials expect figure to go up

The reopening of schools for classes VI to VIII saw a very poor response with just 9% of students turning up on the first day. However, officials expect the number to go up gradually.

As per the figures available with the Department of School Education on the 18,030 schools that run classes VI to VIII with 13,11,772 sanctioned strength, only 1,17,304 students attended. These include all the government and local body schools, model schools, KGBVs, TREIS and private schools. Even in private schools, the attendance was abysmally low. Out of the 7,07,064 students in private schools, only 71,453 attended.

All schools in the government sector opened for classes VI and above and teachers too attended in sizeable numbers. However, in Adilabad district, schools were not opened as it was a holiday on account of Sevalal Jayanthi. Officials said that all schools will reopen in Adilabad on Thursday.

Director of School Education Sridevasena said that all teachers in government schools were getting in touch with parents to obtain consent letters and that is why the attendance was thin.

“Cleaning up of classrooms and toilets is also being done. Customised seating plans are being prepared for each school.” Regarding private schools, about 70 to 80% schools have reopened. The remaining are in the process of sanitising their premises and re-engaging teachers, getting their school buses checked, as well as obtaining consent letters from parents.

Another reason for the low turnout was the short notice given to parents to send their wards and lack of transport. Parents were worried about the safety of their children in schools where there is shortage of space and difficult to maintain distance.

The number may increase slightly from Monday onwards. Since attendance is not mandatory and there is no fear of detention due to the RTE Act, parents also preferred online education that children got used to for the last 10 months.