Verification of credentials must for benefits under EWS quota

HYDERABAD

25 August 2021 18:56 IST

Provisions to ensure there is no scope for irregularities in appointments

The State government has made it clear that there will be strict verification of credentials of the candidates aspiring for reservations under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota to ensure there is no scope for irregularities.

In a significant development, the government had announced that the vacancies reserved for the EWS candidates would be carried forward to the next year and treated as backlog. The government had introduced important clauses in the guidelines issued for the implementation of 10% reservation for the EWS on Tuesday.

Provisions had been made to ensure that there is no scope for irregularities in the appointments made under the EWS quota. The appointment is provisional and is subject to the income certificate being verified through proper channels.

Advertising

Advertising

“If the verification reveals that the claim to belong to EWS is fake/false, the services will be terminated forthwith without assigning any further reasons and without prejudice to such further action as may be taken under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code for production of fake/false certificate”, an important provision of the guidelines said. At the same time, the appointing authorities had been mandated to verify the veracity of the income certificate submitted by the candidate through the certificate issuing authority.

The order follows the Constitutional amendment - The Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act 2019 – providing for reservations for the EWSs in higher educational institutions, including private institutions whether aided or unaided by the State, other than the Minority Educational Institutions. The amendment provides for 10% reservation to persons belonging to the EWS in initial appointments to the posts in services under Telangana.

It would be applicable to persons who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and BCs and whose family had gross annual income below ₹8 lakh. The income would include earnings through salary, agriculture, business profession and others, for the financial year prior to the year of application. In the detailed guidelines issued, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the benefit of reservation under EWS could be availed upon production of an income certificate issued by a tahsildar. The officer who would issue the certificate would do the same after carefully verifying all relevant documents following due process.