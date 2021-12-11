Ventures within HMDA limits to be inspected

HYDERABAD

In view of recent instances where villas were constructed without permission in Dundigal, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar issued express instructions to the municipal authorities in purview of HMDA to inspect all the ongoing constructions within their respective jurisdictions.

More than a hundred villas were sealed in Dundigal municipality, upon orders from the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector S. Harish, as they were being constructed without permission in the FTL of a lake.

Upon enquiry, it came to light that the permission was granted by village panchayat before Dundigal became a municipality.

Mr. Arvind Kumar asked the municipal commissioners within the HMDA area, to verify if the ventures within their purview have valid permissions, and if found to be unauthorised constructions, to take action for their demolition.

An action taken report should be submitted to the government by December 30, the orders said, warning the municipal commissioners of disciplinary action in case of lapses in discharge of their duties.

Permissions should be obtained from HMDA for layouts, gated communities and apartment complexes within its purview. Village panchayats are authorised to accord permission only for individual residential buildings up to ground plus two floors.