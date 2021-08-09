Venkatapathi Raju to be the voice-over for app

Former India left-arm spinner is behind the Telugu version of World Cricket Championship

One of city’s most popular faces in the cricketing world and former India left-arm spinner, S.L. Venkatapathi Raju will be the voice for the Telugu version of the World Cricket Championship, which recently touched a new high of 160 million download mark.

English bowler, columnist and BBC cricket commentator Isa Guha will also be joining Matthew Hayden for the game’s English commentary roster. The game also offers Hindi and Tamil commentary by Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund respectively. With this, the game plans to further its footprints in the regional space.

The homegrown title is played in over 150 countries including UK, Australia, USA, UAE, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh. “In the digital age, simulation titles like World Cricket Championship is a fresh way to look at the sport of cricket,” Raju said.

“It was amazing to work alongside the team and I am glad that I’ll be reaching out to the massive Telugu speaking audience, whenever they want, right on their phones,” the former India cricketer said.

WCC 3, the latest edition which has been infused with simulation of actual cricket, updated gameplay features like new controls, animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, women’s cricket, a comprehensive career mode with over 400 tournaments, international leagues and much more. The game recently also added a standalone esports lobby.

To tap into the growing trend, Next Wave Multimedia, the studio behind WCC aims to build up its portfolio, and reach multiple sectors of audiences through one customized game.

“We see a great response from the regional markets. The Tamil and Telugu markets are evolving and have been witnessing user retention and growth in players YOY. We want to continue to move to other prominent gaming markets soon,” Next Wave Multimedia CEO and co-founder P.R. Rajendran said.