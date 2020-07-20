Venkatadri reservoir water for Pharma City

HYDERABAD

20 July 2020

Demand estimated to be 100 MLD

Venkatadri reservoir at Vattem village in Mahabubnagar district will serve as the source of water for Hyderabad Pharma City project.

Restoration of existing water bodies inside the project limits, to serve as storage points, will also be evaluated for the Pharma City that will come up in Ranga Reddy district. Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), nodal agency for the project, shared these details in a RFP (request for proposal) it had issued to identify consultants. A marquee project conceived by Telangana government and to be spread eventually over 19,300 acres, the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) is to developed as a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ).

Besides pharma manufacturing units, it will play host to research institutions, a university and a host of other allied and support activities that are expected to make it a one of its kind, integrated facility. It is to be developed as a ‘Live-Work-Learn-play’ facility and expected to build on Hyderabad’s position as a pharma hub, attract large investments and generate thousands of jobs.

HPC has received Centre’s approval as NIMZ and environmental clearance. In November, a senior official of TSIIC had told a meeting that the government has taken possession of 9,000 of the 19,000 acres identified for the project.

According to RFP document, the Consultant is required to undertake comprehensive planning, designing, costing, tendering and construction supervision of external water supply distribution system from the Venkatadri reservoir at Vattem village in Mahbubnagar district (source of water) to Hyderabad Pharma City NIMZ project in Ranga Reddy District.

100 MLD

The approximate water demand for use by HPC during its operation is estimated to be about 100 MLD. This demand is provided for guidance purpose. However, the consultant is expected to phase wise water demand and arrive at the most economical option, the document said.

Besides preparing plans pertaining to bringing water from the Venkatadri reservoir to the GLSR (ground level storage reservoir)/water storage area in HPC, the task involves means of storing water for 2-3 days either by developing existing water bodies inside the project boundary which can be restored with minimum cost. The plan is to evaluate this option to store water, supplied from the reservoir, or construct storage reservoir.

This is the second major call for consultancy for HPC in recent months. In December, TSIIC had initiated the process of selecting a consultant to access central funding for a three million litres per day common effluent treatment plant for the project. The CETP consultant was required to assist TSIIC in getting approvals from Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) for the financial assistance.