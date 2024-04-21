ADVERTISEMENT

Venkat Foundation’s services lauded, souvenir released

April 21, 2024 05:13 am | Updated 05:14 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court, on Saturday, commended the services of Venkat Foundation for welfare, education, youth empowerment, healthcare and environmental conservation in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the decennial celebrations of the Foundation, which runs an orphanage named Balagokulam near Ujwala park in Karimnagar late on Saturday evening, he said that its services in the orphanage stand as a beacon of hope for vulnerable children.

He lauded its services, especially its educational and youth empowerment initiatives, as well as endeavours in promoting healthcare and organising blood donation camps. He released a special souvenir titled SAHAYA too. Venkat Foundation founder and chairman Gampa Venkat also spoke. Cultural programmes by students of Balagokulam orphanage left the audience spellbound at the decennial fete.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US