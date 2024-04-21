GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Venkat Foundation’s services lauded, souvenir released

April 21, 2024 05:13 am | Updated 05:14 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court, on Saturday, commended the services of Venkat Foundation for welfare, education, youth empowerment, healthcare and environmental conservation in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the decennial celebrations of the Foundation, which runs an orphanage named Balagokulam near Ujwala park in Karimnagar late on Saturday evening, he said that its services in the orphanage stand as a beacon of hope for vulnerable children.

He lauded its services, especially its educational and youth empowerment initiatives, as well as endeavours in promoting healthcare and organising blood donation camps. He released a special souvenir titled SAHAYA too. Venkat Foundation founder and chairman Gampa Venkat also spoke. Cultural programmes by students of Balagokulam orphanage left the audience spellbound at the decennial fete.

