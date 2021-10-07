Venkat Balmoori to file nomination on Friday

Venkat Balmoori

HYDERABAD

07 October 2021 22:59 IST

Congress candidate for Huzurabad bypoll Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao will file his nomination on Friday afternoon in Huzurabad.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that all the senior leaders including TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA Sreedhar Babu, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and AICC secretary Sreenivasan Krishnan will be present.

