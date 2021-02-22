Venkaiah Naidu presented Vruksha Vedam book

Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar presenting ‘Vruksha Vedam’ book to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at his Hyderabad residence.

Hyderabad

22 February 2021 20:19 IST

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the Green India Challenge launched by Rajya Sabha MP, Santosh Rao Joginapally and the Vruksha Vedam book that focusses on the importance of greenery and trees even in Indian ancient epics.

Mr Venkaiah Naidu was speaking after Mr Santosh presented his book to him in the city on Monday. The Vice-President recollected his childhood memories after seeing the slokas and scenic beauty of the pictures taken from Telangana, present in the book. He said that the book had taken him back to his childhood days when he had access to jungles and soaked himself with greenery.

Mentioning the deadly coronavirus that spread across the world, he opined that those who are living away from the nature were affected with COVID-19 virus while those who were living with the nature were able to escape from this deadly virus.

Reading out a sloka from Goutama Dharma Shastra, he said “One who cuts trees without any purpose will suffer on account of lack of life -breath”. He also appreciated Santosh Kumar’s efforts in making Koti Vrusksharchana commemorating the birthday of Ch9ief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a grand success.

Later, Mr Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted appreciating the book as a good collection of slokas about nature from our ancient Vedas and Puranas.