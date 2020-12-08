Venkaiah calls for incubation centres in universities

HYDERABAD

08 December 2020 21:48 IST

Urges the varsities to work with industry to mentor and handhold students with novel business ideas

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu underscored on Tuesday the significance of fostering student-entrepreneurship and the need for universities to establish linkage with industry to mentor and handhold students with novel business ideas.

Inaugurating the three-day TiE Global Summit-2020, being organised on an online platform, Mr. Naidu, through video conferencing from Visakhapatnam, urged the universities to set up incubation centres to tap and nurture entrepreneurial talent among youngsters. He also appealed to the corporate sector to come forward to fund and promote entrepreneurial ecosystem on university campuses. Mr.Naidu said such initiatives would help change the mindset of the youth from that of job-seekers to job creators. He also wanted a special drive to be launched for promoting entrepreneurship among women. Entrepreneurship is not only about profits, it is also about making people’s lives better through education, health care and basic human rights, he added.

Observing that starting a business is a daunting task, the Vice-President said, “We must connect entrepreneurs with mentors who can guide them.” He expressed happiness that in this TiE Global event more than 300 mentors are available to show the ropes to young entrepreneurs across the globe, a release said. Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said he was happy to note that TiE is going to set up its global headquarters in Hyderabad. He also spoke on the initiatives the State government had taken to foster entrepreneurship. Union Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari addressed the summit.

Advertising

Advertising