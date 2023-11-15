Vemulawada will be developed on the lines of Sircilla, says KTR

November 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

BRS working president and Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao said that Vemulawada Assembly constituency would be developed on the lines of Sircilla if BRS candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao is elected.

Mr. Rama Rao conducted road shows in Kathalapur and various other parts of Vemulawada constituency on Wednesday to drum up support for the party candidate.

New mandal

Addressing a Praja Ashirwada Sabha, as part of electioneering in Kathalapur, he called upon people to elect Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha Rao with a thumping majority. “I will adopt Vemulawada and strive to ensure its comprehensive development,” he asserted, adding that a new mandal with Manneguda as its headquarters will be formed after returning to power for the third term.

He promised to complete the works on Kalikota Surammacheruvu tank expeditiously to provide irrigation water to 40 villages in Kathalapur and its adjoining mandals.

“The Congress which ruled the State and the country for decades did not do anything for the development of Telangana. The BJP-led Central government showed discrimination against Telangana in the last nine and half years,” he charged.

“Both the national parties are deploying dozens of their leaders from other States, including Chief Ministers from States ruled by their parties, in Telangana to take on BRS. This shows the glaring weakness of their State leaders,” he said, alleging that the “Delhi doras are trying to stifle the voice of BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao for steadfastly championing the cause of Telangana and its people”.

He said the BRS government is providing pensions to beedi workers as part of its holistic approach to ensure welfare of all sections of the society.

After coming back to power for the third consecutive term, the BRS will implement Saubhagya Lakshmi scheme to provide a monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 to all eligible women above 18 years of age, Mr. Rama Rao said listing out the promises made in the BRS’ election manifesto.