Hyderabad

Vemulawada temple brimming with devotees

Devotees waiting in queues to have darshan of the presiding deities at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam at Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

Devotees waiting in queues to have darshan of the presiding deities at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam at Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.  

more-in

Authorities have a tough time regulating queue lines

With continuous public holidays and the ongoing celebrations this Shravan month, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam at Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district was brimming with devotees on Monday.

The pilgrims started arriving at the temple shrine since Sunday to offer prayers to the presiding deities. In the early hours of Monday, they took a holy dip in ‘dharmagundam’ (holy tank) and formed serpentine queues to have the darshan of the deities.

Owing to heavy pilgrims rush, the temple authorities cancelled all the special pujas and allowed only maha laghu darshan. The temple authorities had a tough time in regulating the devotees and the queue lines. Meanwhile, VIPs also arrived at the temple in large numbers and the prominent among those include Maharashtra Wardha District Collector Vivek Bheemanwar, Warangal MLC Pochampalli Srinivas, State-level Farmers’ Coordination Committee Chairman Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and Chairman of State Corporation for Disabled K. Vasudeva Reddy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 12:19:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/vemulawada-temple-brimming-with-devotees/article29035597.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY