GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vemulawada sees surge in pilgrim rush ahead of Medaram jatara

February 19, 2024 04:01 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees made a beeline for the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday in the run-up to the Sammakka Saralamma jatara.

Many devotees mainly those bound for Medaram thronged the temple from the early hours of Sunday. The pilgrim rush is expected to peak on Monday ahead of Medaram jatara.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for the passengers bound to Medaram at the bus station in Karimnagar town. TSRTC Karimnagar Regional Manager N. Sucharitha on Sunday flagged off the first Medaram jatara-bound bus at the bus station.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.