Vemulawada sees surge in pilgrim rush ahead of Medaram jatara

February 19, 2024 04:01 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR

Devotees made a beeline for the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday in the run-up to the Sammakka Saralamma jatara.

Many devotees mainly those bound for Medaram thronged the temple from the early hours of Sunday. The pilgrim rush is expected to peak on Monday ahead of Medaram jatara.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for the passengers bound to Medaram at the bus station in Karimnagar town. TSRTC Karimnagar Regional Manager N. Sucharitha on Sunday flagged off the first Medaram jatara-bound bus at the bus station.