Vehicles to carry chlorine cylinders launched

Special hydraulic cargo vehicles, three in number, have been flagged off by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to transport heavy chlorine cylinders to the water treatment plants and reservoirs.

Executive Director of the Water Board M. Satyanarayana launched the vehicles with 11 tonnes capacity. When attached with hydraulic cranes, the vehicle could lift the cylinders to facilitate loading, transport and unloading near the treatment plants and master balancing reservoirs. Earlier, manual labour would be engaged for the process.

The hydraulic crane could lift a total 2.5 metric tonnes of weight, while the vehicle can carry three heavy chlorine cylinders of 1,000 kilograms weight, besides 100 kilos more. The vehicles will be available at the reservoirs in Sainikpuri, Lingampally, and Saheb Nagar, a note informed.