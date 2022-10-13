Vehicles stranded for hours as Kompally-Dulapally stretch flooded

A stormwater drain overflows in Kompally, resulting in flooding of the Kompally-Dulapally road in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Large volumes of flood water inundated the stretch between Kompally and Dulapally in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in heavy traffic logjam extending into four to five hours on Thursday morning.

Several households did not get their daily supply of milk on time, due to milk vans getting stranded on the road.

“We got our milk at 12 p.m. today, and were clueless about what happened to the distributor as he was not answering calls. The kids had to go without milk in the morning, as we do not trust the locally available products,” said Y.Seetaram, a resident of Devender Colony in Kompally.

According to reports, hundreds of vehicles, including autorickshaws and four wheelers, were damaged due to the flood-like situation.

Several pictures of the swirling waters on the road, and of people holding hands and forming a chain to cross the road to avoid getting washed away surfaced on the social media. Residents expressed concern as this is reportedly the first time the region has seen flooding to this extent.

Irrigation officials attributed the flood to the backwaters from the Fox Sagar lake nearby which is filled to the brim. Close to 10 cm of rain on Wednesday night brought in a large amount of inflows into the lake, but owing to the limited capacity of the surplus weir, the water pressure worked the reverse way resulting in flooding of the road, they reasoned.

This was vouched by the gushing stormwater drains in the area. The flow of water had receded slightly by evening.