Vehicle rally for conservation of tigers flagged off

The rally will journey across 51 tiger reserves and 18 tiger States

A vehicle rally titled ‘India for Tigers- A Rally on Wheels’ is being organised by the Forest department under the aegis of the National Tiger Conservation Authority from September 25 to October 2, as part of the Central government’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The rally has already started from Nagarjunasagar Tiger Reserve and will cover Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Kawal Tiger Reserve, and Satkosia Tiger Reserve before ending at Simlipal Tiger Reserve, where a celebration will be held on October 2.

Minister for Forests and Environment A.Indrakaran Reddy flagged off the rally from Telangana on Monday, in the presence of Special Chief Secretary A.Santhi Kumari and PCCF R. Sobha.

Nationwide, the rally will journey across 51 tiger reserves and 18 tiger States, to unite at designated focal point of celebrations. The celebration points will be the first nine tiger reserves identified at the inception of Project Tiger in 1973, namely, Ranthambore, Kanha, Melghat, Bandipur, Similipal, Sunderbans, Manas, Palamau and Corbett.

The rally will have covered a distance of over 7,500 km in seven days, conducting outreach activities along the way, a statement from the Forest department said.

The rally is being organised with the twin objectives of celebrating India’s 75 years of independence and spreading the message of biodiversity conservation under the ambit of Project Tiger and Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitat programme of the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, the statement said.