Vehicle parking during vote counting

Hyderabad

02 December 2020 22:34 IST

In view of the votes counting of GHMC Elections on Friday, Hyderabad City Traffic police earmarked vehicle parking for duty officers and counting agents.

“Authorised persons coming for counting centres are requested to park their vehicles in the earmarked places only. Any diversion of traffic at any place will be intimated through our Twitter, Facebook, Traffic Live App and through FM Radio,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.