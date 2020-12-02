Hyderabad

Vehicle parking during vote counting

In view of the votes counting of GHMC Elections on Friday, Hyderabad City Traffic police earmarked vehicle parking for duty officers and counting agents.

“Authorised persons coming for counting centres are requested to park their vehicles in the earmarked places only. Any diversion of traffic at any place will be intimated through our Twitter, Facebook, Traffic Live App and through FM Radio,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

Sl.

No. and Name of Circle

Name of Counting Centre

Parking Places

    13-Karwan

    LB Stadium, Boxing Hall and Gymnasium Hall

    1. Nizam College Grounds

    2. Mahbubuia College,

    3. Alia College,

    4. Public Garden Parking Place

    5. Tennis Court LB Stadium

    for officials

      14-Goshamahal

      Nizam College Open Ground, Back side of Sports Complex, Nizam College, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Hyderabad.

        15-Musheerabad

        K.V. Ranga Reddy Law College and A.V. PG College, Domalguda, Hyderabad

        1. AV College Ground & Scouts

        and Guide grounds.

        2. PET College Ground

        3. NTR Stadium

          7-Santosh Nagar

          Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

          1. Mahaveer Engineering

          College Parking Place

            8- Chandrayangutta

            Aurora’s Legal Services Academy, Bandlaguda, Hyd.

            1. Aurora College Parking

            Place

              9-Charminar

              Govt. City College, High Court Road, Hyderabad

              1. Quli Qutub Shah Stadium

                6- Malakpet

                Amberpet Municipal Indoor Stadium, Amberpet, Hyd.

                1. GHMC Ground, Amberpet

                2. MCH Colony Ground, Ambpt

                  16-Amberpet

                  Prof G. Ram Reddy Center for Distance Education (Platinum Jubilee Conference Hall Complex, Osmania University)

                  1. Cycling Stadium, OU

                  Campus

                    29-Secunderabad

                    Osmania University college of commerce and Business Management, Beside Law College, OU Campus, Tarnaka, Hyderabad

                    1. Parking Place beside

                    Management College

                      10-Falaknuma

                      Kamala Nehru Polytechnic For Women, Nampally Exhibition Grounds, Hyderabad

                      1. Exhibition Grounds,

                      Nampally

                        12-Mehdipatnam

                        Govt. Polytechnic College, Masabtank, Hyderabad.

                        1. Govt. Polytechnic Ground

                        2. Hockey Ground

                          18-Jubilee Hills

                          Sultan Uloom Educational Campus, Banjara Hills Road No. 2, Hyderabad

                          1. Sultan Uloom Educational

                          Campus Gound

                            19-Yousufguda

                            Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

                            1. Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy,

                            Stadium Parking

                              30- Begumpet

                              Wesley Degree College, PG Road, Begumpet, Secunderabad

                              1. Wesley Degree College

                              inside parking.

