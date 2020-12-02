Vehicle parking during vote counting

In view of the votes counting of GHMC Elections on Friday, Hyderabad City Traffic police earmarked vehicle parking for duty officers and counting agents.
“Authorised persons coming for counting centres are requested to park their vehicles in the earmarked places only. Any diversion of traffic at any place will be intimated through our Twitter, Facebook, Traffic Live App and through FM Radio,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.
Sl.
No. and Name of Circle
Name of Counting Centre
Parking Places
13-Karwan
LB Stadium, Boxing Hall and Gymnasium Hall
1. Nizam College Grounds
2. Mahbubuia College,
3. Alia College,
4. Public Garden Parking Place
5. Tennis Court LB Stadium
for officials
14-Goshamahal
Nizam College Open Ground, Back side of Sports Complex, Nizam College, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Hyderabad.
15-Musheerabad
K.V. Ranga Reddy Law College and A.V. PG College, Domalguda, Hyderabad
1. AV College Ground & Scouts
and Guide grounds.
2. PET College Ground
3. NTR Stadium
7-Santosh Nagar
Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.
1. Mahaveer Engineering
College Parking Place
8- Chandrayangutta
Aurora’s Legal Services Academy, Bandlaguda, Hyd.
1. Aurora College Parking
Place
9-Charminar
Govt. City College, High Court Road, Hyderabad
1. Quli Qutub Shah Stadium
6- Malakpet
Amberpet Municipal Indoor Stadium, Amberpet, Hyd.
1. GHMC Ground, Amberpet
2. MCH Colony Ground, Ambpt
16-Amberpet
Prof G. Ram Reddy Center for Distance Education (Platinum Jubilee Conference Hall Complex, Osmania University)
1. Cycling Stadium, OU
Campus
29-Secunderabad
Osmania University college of commerce and Business Management, Beside Law College, OU Campus, Tarnaka, Hyderabad
1. Parking Place beside
Management College
10-Falaknuma
Kamala Nehru Polytechnic For Women, Nampally Exhibition Grounds, Hyderabad
1. Exhibition Grounds,
Nampally
12-Mehdipatnam
Govt. Polytechnic College, Masabtank, Hyderabad.
1. Govt. Polytechnic Ground
2. Hockey Ground
18-Jubilee Hills
Sultan Uloom Educational Campus, Banjara Hills Road No. 2, Hyderabad
1. Sultan Uloom Educational
Campus Gound
19-Yousufguda
Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad.
1. Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy,
Stadium Parking
30- Begumpet
Wesley Degree College, PG Road, Begumpet, Secunderabad
1. Wesley Degree College
inside parking.