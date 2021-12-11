Vegetable prices hit the roof

HYDERABAD

11 December 2021 23:50 IST

Exponential rise attributed to untimely October rains which damaged crops

Greens on the table, essential for daily nutrient content required for human body, are getting out of bounds for the poor, owing to skyrocketing prices.

Prices have soared by more than 100 per cent for several kinds of vegetables in the market without exception, even as people’s livelihoods are hit by the pandemic influenced economy, bringing their income down.

In six months’ time, the monthly budget spent on vegetables has grown by more than three times, vouch buyers. Six months ago, I would spend about ₹40-50 every time I visited the vegetable market, and at the most ₹90 when I went extravagant with the purchases. But now, even for normal vegetables, I am spending ₹130 to ₹140 per instance,” shared Shyamala, a home maker.

Advertising

Advertising

Even in Rythu Bazaars of the city where vegetables are a lot more affordable, prices are going up drastically. Tomatoes which costed ₹10 per kg in June this year, are now available only for ₹60 per kg in Rythu Bazaars.

Brinjal’s price rose from ₹23 to ₹50 during the same period, while lady fingers cost ₹60 per kg now against ₹35 per kg six months ago. Green chillis have gone up to ₹45 from ₹25 per kg., while its cousin capsicum has hit the roof at ₹80 per kilogram altogether.

“Rythu Bazar prices are no comparison to the same in markets outside. Even at weekly shandies, no vegetable is cheaper than ₹80 per kg. Some regular vegetables are not even seen any more in the market,” says Ravi Kumar, who says he spent ₹1000 on weekly purchase of vegetables and fruits alone. The ripple effect of the price rise is visible across the establishments dependent on food business such as hostels, messes, hotels and restaurants.

“Our hostel has stopped serving tomatoes. Instead, they are trying different recipes of vegetables available at lower rates. So, we end up having stewed onions and potato fry repeatedly,” shared Satya, a student from Vanasthalipuram.

Similar is the case with curry points serving lower middle class population and students, who have to tweak their menus in order to economise on costs and yet survive in business.

The exponential rise in prices is being attributed to the untimely rains in October, which damaged vegetable crops extensively.

“We endured huge crop losses during the recent rains, so the yield has come down drastically. Tomato production has come down by 80%, and even that of the other vegetables by 60%. Production has started picking up just recently, and hopefully, within a fortnight, the prices will start coming down,” Narasimha Reddy, a vegetable farmer from Zaheerabad said.