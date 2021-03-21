Vegetable cultivation to be promoted in TS

HYDERABAD

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated that vegetable crops were being cultivated in an area of 2.73 lakh acres and producing 24.99 lakh tonnes annually.

He explained that out of the 40 varieties of vegetables consumed in the State, the demand for 24 was being mainly met from the produce within the State and for the remaining 16 varieties, Telangana was depending on other States. The information was shared by the Minister in response to a question raised in the Legislative Council on Saturday.

Further, he stated that about 32% of tomato demand, 10% of green chilli demand, 7.4% of lady finger and 7.3% of brinjal demand was met within the State during the crop season. Telangana was placed at 16th position in the country in terms of vegetables cultivation and 15th position in terms of production and efforts were being made to increase both the extent and production.

An amount of ₹50 crore was allocated for promoting vegetable cultivation in the budget this time, the Minister said, adding that cultivation of potato was also being promoted as it was being done only in 2,000 acres in the State. Against the suggested per capita consumption of 110 kg of vegetables, it was only 90 kg in the State, he noted.