Veer Dharma Sarovar pond inaugurated by Artillery Centre Hyderabad

August 16, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Artillery Centre Hyderabad on Tuesday introduced the ‘Veer Dharma Sarovar’ pond, a project falling under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The pond, spanning an area of 1.31 acres, has been crafted at the base of the historic Golconda Fort. It stands as a poignant tribute to the unwavering dedication of our valiant soldiers who have time and again displayed their unyielding commitment to safeguarding the nation.

The inauguration ceremony of the ‘Veer Dharma Sarovar’ pond was held on Tuesday. The Commandant of the Artillery Centre Hyderabad, Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan unveiled the pond. As part of the inauguration event, the centre extended invitations to ex-servicemen and local panchayat representatives, recognising the importance of community engagement and collaboration in fostering a sense of unity and patriotism.

