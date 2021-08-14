Veedhi Badi concept catching on

HARIDASPUR

14 August 2021 22:52 IST

About 30 children having daily classes at Haridaspur

Boyini Pallavi is about 12 years old. She has completed her seventh class and will enter eighth class once the schools are reopened.

Like many others, she could not attend school for past one year or so. Many of them were almost distanced from regular education, being in the middle of Corona pandemic.

There are about 30 children in the age group of 6 to 10 years who got completely accustomed with play instead of books.

At the same time no one in the village was sure when the schools get reopened and even then whether it is safe or not in view of resurfacing of Corona cases.

Village Anganwadi teacher Esumani evolved a new idea to keep children on track and as part of that three Veedhi Badis were opened, which has become a centre of activity for education.

At each Veedhi Badi, about 10 students of neighbouring houses are getting educated for two hours in the evening.

They are being taught numericals, Telugu and English alphabet and small words and sentences. Alphabet, numbers and words were written on a wall board so that it will be easy for students to learn.

“They play with me and when I teach they hear the class sincerely. They also say alphabet and words,” says Pallavi.

“We will also teach them when time permits. If not, we will observe how the class is going on. We will also have a regular interaction with them,” said Boyini Suneetha, mother of Pallavi.