VCs want more academic and administrative freedom

‘Concentrate on improving NAAC accreditation status’

The Vice-Chancellors’ meeting at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) discussed the academic plan post-COVID, common calender, academic freedom to varsties and teachers’ recruitment among others.

The meeting presided over by TSCHE Chairman R. Limbadri, vice chairman V. Venkataramana, secretary Srinivas Rao and vice chancellors of various universities deliberated on the reopening of the campuses and the precautions to be taken. Some VCs apparently raised the recruitment issue, stating that faculty shortage was hurting the academic activity and this needed to be taken up with the government at the earliest.

The Chairman, Prof. Limbadri, assured that their concerns would be taken to the notice of the government. He wanted the varsities to concentrate on improving the NAAC accreditation status for the colleges as only 4% of the colleges were accredited so far. He asked the VCs to taken measures in this regard to improve quality education.

Some vice-chancellors apparently objected to the indiscriminate sanctioning of the courses by the TSCHE leading to pressures from the colleges for affiliation by universities. The universities wanted the TSCHE to take them into confidence before sanctioning new courses to the colleges that were putting pressure on them through political leaders.