VC firm Accel India invites applications from startups

Accel India is inviting applications from early stage startups for the second cohort of its Atoms programme.

The application process is open for Southeast Asian startups as well. The venture capital firm said this announcing 14 startups, including Hyderabad-based Material Depot, were part of the first cohort of the Atoms programme. The startups received $250,000 in non-dilutive capital, one-on-one mentorship from established entrepreneurs and business leaders, as well as access to the global Accel community.

Accel had shortlisted the start-ups for the 100-day intensive learning and mentorship programme launched in October. From SaaS to cryptocurrency to D2C to hardware, the selected companies represented a diverse range of industries.

“As the leading early-stage investor, we believe that we need to work with and help entrepreneurs even earlier. Atoms was created exactly for this purpose, Accel India Partner Prayank Swaroop said.