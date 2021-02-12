VC appointments likely in March first week

Hyderabad

12 February 2021 20:34 IST

Earlier Governors have always respected government's choice

The much-awaited appointment of Vice Chancellors of various universities in Telangana can be expected in the first week of March with the selection process on.

The search committees have done their exercise, in most cases, finalising the three names for each university while a couple of them are pending. Once this exercise is completed, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will take a final call.

The government seems to be in the mood to send the files concerned of all the universities to the Governor at a time rather than individually. There is a likelihood of the Chief Minister either meeting or giving a courteous call to the Governor before the final call is taken.

The State government has come under severe criticism for keeping the top posts vacant for almost two years. There is a pressure from academics to fill up the posts immediately while Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sent an indication to the government about the posts kept vacant for a long time.

As per the procedure, the government will send three names for each university with the first choice on the top to the Governor, who is generally expected to clear the names as per the government's wish. Unless there are some severe charges against the top candidate, Governors have always respected the government's choice.

Aspirants spiralled this time with the government likely to play the social balancing factor opening opportunities to professors for not just one university but all of them. Applications from a single aspirant have come for multiple universities.

Officials revealed that more than 980 applications have come with the maximum - 142 - applying for B.R. Ambedkar Open University followed by Satavahana University - 125. Osmania University has seen 114 aspirants and so is Telangana University in Nizamabad. Kakatiya University - 110, JNTU Hyderabad - 56 and Potti Sriramulu Telugu University - 23 - follow.