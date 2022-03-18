Vasanthotsavam at Bhadradri temple

KHAMMAM, TELANGANA, 18/03/2022:Traditional ritual: Devotees celebrated Vasanthotsavam at Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana on Friday. Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple complex in Bhadrachalam echoed with Vedic chants as the preparations for the ensuing grand celestial wedding `Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam’ began on a religious note on the occasion of the Holi festival. Photo: G N RAO / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Dolotsavam and Vasanthotsavam marked Holi celebration at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

The festival saw the formal beginning of “kalyana talambralu” preparation for the forthcoming mega religious event of Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam slated to be held on the occasion of Srirama Navami on April 10.

The fortnight long Srirama Navami Brahmotsavams will be held at the famous temple popularly known as “Bhadradri” from April 2 to 16.

The temple teemed with hordes of devotees who participated in Dolotsavam and Vasantotsavam amid an atmosphere enlivened by spiritual exuberance on Friday.

Women devotees clad in traditional attire mixed rice grains with vermilion, turmeric, saffron and other scented ingredients under the supervision of Vedic pundits marking formal launch of preparation of “kalyana talambralu” for the celestial wedding of the temple deity.