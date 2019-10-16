Varsity Instruments opens wire harness facility

Varsity Instruments has opened a facility for wire harnesses on the outskirts of the city.

Located at TSIIC Hardware Park, Shamshabad, the new unit will focus on designing and manufacturing cable harnesses for all types of electronic warfare weapon systems. The investment on the facility is ₹30 crore, including a bank term loan of ₹14 crore.

According to a release, the company planned to make cable harnesses that find application in fields of space, military aerospace, ground defence, missile defence, unmanned aerial vehicles, commercial aerospace and marine and offshore.

Managing Director Niranjan Kandukuri said the opening of the new facility coincided with 50th anniversary of the company. The new facility will also focus on using more indigenous components in line with the ‘Make in India’ objective.

On the headcount, he said 70 people were working on the site at the Shamshabad plant and the number is expected to increase on “we get the production orders.” The company planned to st up another plant in and around Bangalore by 2022.

Established in 1968, Varsity has been providing products and solutions to DRDO. The company worked with its partners to design, build prototypes and manufacturer the custom designed products.

Wiring is a major deliverable in just about all electromechanical equipment. From airplanes to semiconductor capital equipment, the key component, tying all the technological innovations together in these machines, is the wiring, the release said.