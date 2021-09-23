Vardhaman college inks MoU with MassMutual India for mentorship

Vardhaman College of Engineering (VCE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MassMutual Global Business Services India that will help students to develop their entrepreneurial skills through a host of mentorship and internship programmes.

MassMutual India will also set up a Center of Excellence in the college to conduct hackathons, master classes and solutioning sessions. Subject matter experts will also help to strengthen the curriculum from the perspective of making a rewarding career. MassMutual India is an IT enabled services enterprise that has recently opened its first Global Capability Centre outside the US, in Hyderabad.

Head of MassMutual Ravi Tangirala appreciated the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and opined that dynamic leadership of the management had fetched laurels to the college. Principal JVR Ravindra said that the MoU will prove to be an excellent opportunity for students to hone their technical and managerial skills. Chairman Vardhaman College of Engineering T. Vijender Reddy was also present.