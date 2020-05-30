Varavara Rao in hospital

Mumbai

30 May 2020 00:21 IST

Well-known poet Varavara Rao, 81, lodged in Taloja jail as an accused in the Elghar Parishad case was admitted to JJ Hospital on Thursday.

Hospital Dean Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar told The Hindu that Mr Rao was admitted on May 28 as he complained of giddiness and fainted once.

“A chest X-ray was taken and he is stable.”

Mr Rao has been suffering from piles, cardiac issues and is on medication for ulcer and blood pressure.

His three daughters wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, appealing them to release him on bail as he falls under the high risk category for COVID-19.

On Friday evening, Chikkadpally police conveyed to Mr Rao’s wife the message from Visrambagh police station, Pune, informing that he was admitted to the JJ Hospital.

When asked if the family can go visit him at the hospital, Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General (Prisons) told The Hindu, "We can try and make an arrangement for video conferencing in the jail.

In the hospital, we will have to see what can be done within the four corners of the law."

His interim bail application is expected to come up for hearing at special court on June 2.