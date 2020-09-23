Vapers seek relook at e-cigarette ban

City group launches online protest; says vaping has reduced harm potential

A year after the Centre banned vapes or e-cigarettes, a group of Hyderabad-based vapers have launched an online protest against the decision, and to demand deliberations to better understand the issue.

Speaking to The Hindu, Hyderabad-based businessman and director of the Association of Vapers India, Jagannath Saranagapani, claimed that vaping, when compared to smoking, has a reduced harm potential.

“I used to smoke 40 cigarettes a day for many years. I tried to quit and used nicotine gums and patches but nothing worked. Nobody is saying that vapes are harmless, but there is reduced harm. Such a solution should be there for a smoker if he wants to quit smoking. But this was taken away in an abrupt manner,” he said.

Syed Ismail, a 27-year-old entrepreneur and vaper, narrated a similar story. In an attempt to give up smoking, he started vaping around three years ago. But with the ban, he claims that it is difficult to stay off cigarettes. “There are some others I know who gave up smoking after they started vaping,” he claims.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, vapers could not gather for an in-person protest. So, on September 18, which marked the one-year anniversary of the ban, they took the demonstration online. According to Mr Saranagapani, those from six cities, including Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru, joined.

“We wrote to nearly 500 Members of Parliament, explaining to them what vaping is, and why this ban is wrong. We have given the reasons to them and the justifications for this,” he said, adding that vapes are now available in the black market, even as he suggested that vapes could be regulated.

“In light of these missteps, we request Parliament and the Indian government reconsider the ban on e-cigarettes and institute a panel to conduct an unbiased analysis. There are a number of regulatory frameworks available from which to adopt the aspects best suited to India’s needs – EU’s Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), US FDA’s deeming regulations, China’s proposed regulatory framework, as well as regulations from New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa etc,” an excerpt from the letter reads.