Vani Devi’s win is a tribute to PV: Ministers

Hyderabad

21 March 2021 01:06 IST

‘Telangana’s gift to the late Prime Minister’

State ministers termed the victory of S. Vani Devi as the Graduate MLC a gift of Telangana to the late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao during his birth centenary, and also a reflection of the confidence of the educated segment in the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ministers Mahmood Ali, Indrakaran Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Satyavathi Rathod were among those who extended greetings to Ms. Vani Devi. Mr. Dayakar Rao said that the opposition parties should realise at least now that people are voting for KCR and they should start respecting him, the Constitutional posts and democratic system. Mr. Mahmood Ali said her victory also reflects the confidence women have in this government and the schemes introduced for their welfare. He said despite a motivated campaign, graduates and employees reposed their faith in this government. Mr. Gangula Kamalakar said her victory was a tribute to P.V. Narasimha Rao in his birth centenary.

Finance Minister Harish Rao tweeted, “Yet again citizens have proved that they stand by the leadership of Mr. KCR.”

TRS MP Joginapally Santosh tweeted a picture of himself with Vani Devi, Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and MLC Kavita stating “Unstoppable when they are determined to do something. One more added to the mighty group of Ladies of our party as @SurabhiVaniDevi garu won the MLC elections. More power to you extraordinary ladies.”