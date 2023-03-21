Van hits divider as driver suffers seizure, alert sub-inspector saves 16 lives

March 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Timely response by a sub-inspector prevented a major road accident on Tuesday and resulted in 16 lives being saved.

The incident took place after police dispersed activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protesting outside Pragati Bhavan over the TSPSC paper leak issue and took them into preventive custody. Sixteen activists were packed off in a DCM vehicle and were being transported to the Banjara Hills police station via Khairatabad.

After getting down the flyover, the vehicle suddenly hit the divider and started moving in a zig-zag manner. Noticing this, Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector S.Karunakar Reddy, who was also in the same van, jumped out and ran towards the driver’s side to control it.

As he opened the door, he found the driver, Ramesh, a home guard, unconscious. Mr.Reddy got into the vehicle and applied brakes immediately after which the vehicle came to a halt.

Mr.Reddy, along with constable Sai Kumar, who had also jumped out of the van to assist him, suffered minor injuries. The duo, along with the driver, were taken to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, for treatment.