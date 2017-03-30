Vamshichand terms TRS survey as bogus

Congress MLA Vamshichand Reddy termed the survey results claimed by the government as bogus and said the TRS should explain on what counts the people would vote for it when every promise made in the manifesto was forgotten.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Reddy said the surveys were mere gimmicks by the government to divert people’s attention from real problems ahead of the TRS party’s membership drive. He alleged that even the membership drive was turning out to be bogus with contractors and builders forced to pay for membership fee.

He said the Congress was committed to its allegations made on the re-designing of irrigation projects. “We are opposing the redesign of the first pump house in the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project.” He said the Congress members met the Chief Minister for expediting the work on Jadcharla-Macherla railway line.