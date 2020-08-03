Valuables worth ₹ 2 crore stolen from businessman’s house

Hyderabad

03 August 2020 22:31 IST

Missing househelps suspected to be behind the crime

A businessman family, who returned to their Sainikpuri bungalow happily after hosting a reception of their son’s marriage at Taj Falaknuma Palace on Sunday night, had found to their shock valuables worth ₹ 2 crore, including gold and diamond studded jewellery, and luxury watches, missing.

They suspect the role of their watchman and his wife, who are currently at large, Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K. Murthy said. She said that around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the family members of businessman A Narasimha Reddy left for the palace hotel in Old City for hosting their son’s wedding reception.

“After returning to their home around 12 midnight the family noticed that the main door was open and when they went inside the bedroom, the cupboard in which 1.73 kg of diamond and gold jewellery, ₹ 2 lakh cash, a few luxury watches and premium electronic gadgets were kept, was broke open and the valuables worth ₹2 crore were missing,” the officer said, adding that the offence took place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Complainant Reddy told Kushaiguda police that his servants, Bheem Gatha and his wife from Nepal, who were working for him for the past six months, were also not seen in the house and their mobile phones were also not reachable.

“He raised suspicion against the servant couple, and based on the complaint, a case has been registered and police teams comprising sleuths from Special Operations Team, Central Crime Station, and Law and Order are on the job to nab the missing suspects,” Ms. Murthy said, adding that since July 25 Mr. Reddy’s family was busy with marriage celebrations.

While analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area, the investigators saw that Bheem and his wife were coming out of the bungalow on a two-wheeler with a luggage bag. “After 1 k.m. from the bunglow, the couple abandoned the bike and were walking. We have collected fingerprints from the house and on the bike,” the investigators said.