‘Valley of Words’ literary festival in Hyderabad from today

HYDERABAD

12 November 2021 22:55 IST

Panelists from literary circuit will be in talks with 11 authors from across globe

The fifth edition of “Valley of Words”, a major literature and arts festival of Dehradun, will be held at MCR HRD Institute here on November 13 and 14.

Book lovers of Hyderabad could attend the proceedings either in physical or virtual form.

Vice-Chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University and member, University Grants Commission, Prof. E. Suresh Kumar will be the chief guest at the inaugural. A book written by former Chief Secretary Narendra Luther, “The Family Saga”, will be launched.

Well-known panelists from Hyderabad’s literary circuit will be in discussion with 11 authors from across the globe who translated the books written in Gujarati, Kannada, Manipuri, and Assamese, into English. While some of the authors will be physically present at the venue, others will connect virtually.

In addition, the literary festival will have multiple interesting events, which include launch of six books, celebration of Children’s Day on November 14, which will be hosted by Ms. Vaishali Bisht and display of a collection of cartoons, “Obtuse Angle”, made by retired IAS officer B.P. Acharya. The festival will conclude with a musical evening by Jaywant Naidu. Retired IAS officer and former director of Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration Sanjeev Chopra is the festival director and another retired IAS officer of Telangana Ajay Misra curator of the event.

Those who want to participate via virtual mode, can connect at: https://www.youtube.com/c/Valleyof WordsLitFest.