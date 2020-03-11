Hyderabad

Valet parking worker attacked in Banjara Hills

A valet parking worker, who objected to a customer smoking at a public place, was allegedly stabbed near Kabara Drive-In at Banjara Hills late on Monday night.

Pavan (28) was allegedly stabbed by one Aamer Hussain (26), a history-sheeter of Mirchowk police station, police said. Pavan is said to be out of danger.

