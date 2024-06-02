GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Valedictory function held at Navigation Training School

Published - June 02, 2024 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The valedictory function of the 106 Advance Navigation Course (ANC) and the 138 Ab-Initio Navigation Course was held at the Navigation Training School (NTS), Air Force Station Begumpet, on June 1. Air Commodore Lalit Kumar Jain, President of the 2 Air Force Selection Board was the Reviewing Officer for the event.

The 106 ANC graduating class included seven officers: two from the Indian Navy, one from the Indian Coast Guard and one from a friendly foreign country. The 138 Ab-Initio Navigation Course comprised two IAF flight cadets and one officer from a friendly foreign country. Meritorious trainees from both courses received trophies, medals, and certificates during the ceremony. Air Commodore Jain also praised Group Captain Vipul Joshi, Commanding Officer of NTS, for the successful completion of both courses. These officers will now take up instructional roles within their respective services, while the flight cadets of the 138 Ab-Initio course, having completed their training at NTS, will be commissioned as officers in the IAF at the Combined Graduation Parade scheduled for June 15 at Air Force Academy Dundigal.

Telangana / Hyderabad / armed Forces

