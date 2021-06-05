Valedictory function at Navigation Training School

HYDERABAD

05 June 2021 23:27 IST

The graduating team of 100th Advance Navigation course comprising seven officers, including two from Indian Navy and one from Indian Coast Guard, as well as 132nd Ab-Initio Navigation course comprising seven flight cadets of Indian Air Force (IAF) and two officers one each from Sri Lankan Air Force and Nigerian Air Force, completed their respective training at the Navigation Training School (NTS), Air Force Station Begumpet.

Deputy Director General NCC, AP and Telangana Region Air Commodore TSS Krishnan was the reviewing officer for the valedictory function. Station Commander Group Captain Sunil Tomar participated.

Navigation Training School is a premier aerial navigation training institution of IAF transforming flight cadets to become navigators.

Advertising

Advertising