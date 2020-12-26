Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated at Golden Temple

HYDERABAD

26 December 2020 00:01 IST

Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad (HKM) celebrated ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ grandly at Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on Friday, to mark the auspicious occasion of Lord Sri Vishnu coming personally to the ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ to receive His devotee Sri Namma Alwar, a great saint in Sri Vaishnava tradition.

As part of the celebrations, “Sampoorna Gita Parayanam” was performed during the day as devotees from all corners of the city visited the temple to offer prayers. HKM president Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said, “Vaikunta Ekadasi marks the beginning of all auspiciousness and good fortune for everyone. The day is also marked as ‘Gita Jayanti’ for the advent of ‘Srimad Bhagavad Gita’, where Lord Sri Krishna gave the sublime message to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

All the festivities were in strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations like mandatory mask, temperature checks, social distancing measures and sanitising arrangements, said a press release.

Advertising

Advertising