Vaikunta Ekadasi at Bhadradri temple from Dec. 23

Special Correspondent BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
October 27, 2022 18:51 IST

The annual ritual of Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavalu will be held at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, popularly known as Bhadradri, in Bhadrachalam, from December 23 to January 12, 2023.

The most popular Teppotsavam (float festival) will be held in the Godavari on January 1. The Vaikunta Ekadasi will be celebrated at the 17 th century temple on January 2.

The festival will feature the sacred Uttara Dwara Darshanam and Tiruveedhi Seva, among other special rituals and pujas, temple sources said. The Chitrakuta mandapam at the temple will host a slew of devotional programmes during the religious fete.

