Vaibhav Jewellers opens new outlet

After successfully running multiple outlets in Andhra Pradesh, Vaibhav Jewellers, a retail unit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘n’ Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., launched its first outlet in Telangana. On Sunday, the jewellery brand started its ninth retail store in Dilsukhnagar, which was inaugurated by Konijeti Rosaiah, former Governor of Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

A huge range of 916 hall marked gold jewellery, certified diamonds and fine jewellery, and 925 sterling silver articles with 100% buy back guarantee would be available at the store, along with an inaugural offer of 9% value addition on plain gold jewellery.

Those who were present on the occasion were chairperson Grandhi Mallika Manoj, executive director Grandhi Amarendra, director Grandhi Keerthana, and R. Satish, CEO of Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘n’ Jewellers.

The jewellery brand has showrooms in Visakhapatnam, Gajuwaka, Anakapalle, Bobilli, Parvathipuram, Rajahmahendravaram, Kakinanda, and Eluru. In the neat future, it would open more stores in the city.