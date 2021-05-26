Vaccines for ration shop, LPG agency, petrol bunk workers from May 28

Drive to also include auto, cab drivers

A four-day special vaccination drive for dealers and workforce of fair price shops, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) agencies, petrol bunks and Food Corporation of India will be organised from May 28 across Telangana.

The drive will also cover autorickshaw and cab drivers, fruit and vegetable vendors and others who have regular contact with people.

The Civil Supplies Commissioner has issued directions to District Collectors advising them to make arrangements for the vaccination drive, including identifying the number of beneficiaires, centres required as well as prepare a plan of action after holding meetings with those concerned, including officials of the oil industry.

Stating that the drive is planned from May 28 to 31, the communication asked the district administration to also instruct police authorities to permit movement of persons who are to be vaccinated on production of the text message, regarding the inoculation, from the competent authority or the identity card and authorisation letter.

The decision to conduct a vaccination drive comes in the backdrop of LPG distributors and petrol bunks demanding vaccination for their workforce and treating them as frontline workers. Telangana LPG Distributors Association had said there is growing unrest in the workforce, especially delivery boys, amid the second wave of pandemic.

While demanding priority in vaccination for the workforce, it had said many among the delivery staff were reluctant to report for work. In the event of further delay in vaccination, the cooking gas distributors of the national oil companies would discontinue home deliveries of the cylinders after this month, the Association said.