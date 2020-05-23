Hyderabad

Vaccine maker IIL donates ₹1 cr to CMRF

Vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) has contributed ₹1 crore to the Telangana CM Relief Fund in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

IIL managing director K. Anand Kumar and deputy managing director Prasanna Deshpande met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday in this regard. During the meeting, they briefed him about IIL’s efforts to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

Indian Immunologicals is leading a cross-continental research collaboration in association with Griffith University of Australia to develop ‘Live attenuated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine or COVID-19 vaccine’ using the latest codon de-optimisation technology. The Chief Minister appreciated the company for its efforts to develop the vaccine and also for its contribution to society, an IIL release on Saturday said.

