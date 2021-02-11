Vaccine for 50-plus, those with co-morbidities in March

People in Telangana who are aged above 50 years and those below 50 years with co-morbidities would receive COVID-19 vaccine next month.
“Vaccination for people above 50 years, and those below 50 years with co-morbidities will begin from March first or second week,” said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.
The vaccination drive was launched on January 16. The first priority was given to healthcare workers (HCWs) from government and private sector. Each person will be given two doses of the vaccine with a gap of 28 days.
After the drive for HCWs ended on February 5, immunisation for frontline workers (FLWs) began. As part of it, employees from Police, Municipality, Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments are being given the jab and it will continue till February 12. The second dose for the HCWs will begin on February 13.
In case of HCWs and FLWs, data of beneficiaries was uploaded in the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) software.
According to ‘COVID-19 Vaccines Operation Guidelines’, general population can self-register on Co-WIN by providing basic demographic details such as name, details of co-morbidities and date of birth.
Eleven photo identity cards such as Aadhaar card, MNREGA card and PAN card are listed for ID proof for the registration process.
However, Dr Srinivasa Rao said another version of Co-WIN will be introduced for the general population to self-register. It had not been launched till Wednesday evening.
