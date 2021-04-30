Vaccine delivery on drones to take wing in Vikarabad

Civil Aviation Ministry nod paves the way; MHA permission will help scale up

A pilot project for using drones to supply vaccines proposed in Telangana has received a boost with Union Ministry of Civil Aviation granting conditional exemption from certain rules for such experimental delivery.

“MoCA gives conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021 to government of Telangana for conducting experimental delivery of vaccines using drones within Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) range,” the Ministry tweeted on Friday about the April 29 order.

Last month, the State had applied for the exemption and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation gave approval on April 26, the Ministry said.

An important clearance, Telangana government, however, is expected to go ahead with the pilot project after getting Ministry of Home Affairs approval for operating drones with the vaccine payload Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS).

Permission to operate BVLOS, which the official said, was likely to be received within a fortnight, would help reach the vaccine over longer distance. The plan is to conduct the pilot project for 24 days. With BVLOS permission, the drones can be operated to delivery locations 9 km away and with payloads of around 7 kg.

Vikarabad has been chosen for the project and eight firms, including Marut Drones that was incubated at T-Hub in Hyderabad, have been shortlisted. Besides the drone companies, firms health domain as well as those into drawing up and monitoring the drone path (UAV) would be part of the project.

A release from Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ (MFTS), as the project is called, involves undertaking BVLOS flights in Vikarabad with the Area Hospital as take-off site and various PHCs and sub-centres as landing sites. The State government has already engaged the district administration to plan the on-ground operations and identified nodal officers.

Each drone would carry a combination of dummy vials and regular vaccines over the course of the trials and the performance would be recorded. The data will guide further policies regarding full-scale adoption. The eight selected consortia would be divided into four batches of two consortia. Each batch would perform sorties for six days. A week to conduct on-ground recces would be given to all consortia ahead of the programme.

“While the government is still pursuing the BVLOS exemptions, the MFTS programme has been approved to undertake VLOS feasibility studies for a year. With the support and guidance of MoCA and DGCA, Telangana government has finally received required approvals and exemptions to conduct these trials, including no-objection from AAI on use of identified airspace in Vikarabad district,” the release said.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the approval from MoCA is highly appreciated and “we look forward to working with the Ministry in conducting these trials in the safest manner by strict adherence to SOPs and having risk mitigation strategies in place”.

A PIB release said similar permission was given to the Indian Council of Medical Research for conducting feasibility study of COVID-19 vaccine delivery using drones in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur. The trials will also assist in assessing conditions such as population, degree of isolation and geography, thus helping identify regions that specifically require drone deliveries.