Vaccine arrives in Hyderabad

Over ten months after COVID-19 cases started to break out in Telangana, the Covishield vaccine vials have arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday (January 12). A deep freezer van loaded with 3.64 lakh vials, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), has reached State Vaccine Centre located in the city.
Cartons filled with the vials were carried into the vaccine centre amidst police security.
The State's Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that Covaxin vials by Bharat Biotech too are expected on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.
The Covishield vials will be transported from the State Vaccine Centre to Regional Vaccine Centres in all districts, and from there to vaccine sites.
The COVID vaccination programme will be rolled out from January 16 (Saturday). On the first day, around 13,900 healthcare workers will be inoculated at 139 vaccine sites.
From Monday, it will be rolled out in around 1213 vaccine centres . In a week, the vaccines will be given on four days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Altogether, there are around 3.10 lakh healthcare workers who would be inoculated.
Dr. Srinivasa said vaccines from the two companies will be given. First and second dose will be of the same company.
