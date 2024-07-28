Vaccinations can save adults as well: doctor

“The medical community will always remember Dr. Edward Jenner for his monumental contribution to saving millions of lives worldwide through the smallpox vaccine. As individuals age, their immunity decreases, making annual vaccinations crucial for adults,” said Ramesh Kancharla, managing director of Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Dr. Ramesh was speaking at the launch of ‘Adult Vaccination Outreach Network (AVON)‘ by the hospital. AVON aims to offer adults vaccines such as human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine, shingles vaccine and influenza vaccine.

“Two-thirds of Indian adults are unaware of the importance of adult vaccination. It is essential for us to raise awareness through our initiative, which will help strengthen the adult population of the country,” said Dinesh Kumar Chirla, director of Intensive Care Services at the hospital.

The hospital also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pfizer, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and the Serum Institute of India to collaborate on this outreach programme.

