GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaccinations can save adults as well: doctor

Updated - July 28, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“The medical community will always remember Dr. Edward Jenner for his monumental contribution to saving millions of lives worldwide through the smallpox vaccine. As individuals age, their immunity decreases, making annual vaccinations crucial for adults,” said Ramesh Kancharla, managing director of Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Dr. Ramesh was speaking at the launch of ‘Adult Vaccination Outreach Network (AVON)‘ by the hospital. AVON aims to offer adults vaccines such as human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine, shingles vaccine and influenza vaccine.

“Two-thirds of Indian adults are unaware of the importance of adult vaccination. It is essential for us to raise awareness through our initiative, which will help strengthen the adult population of the country,” said Dinesh Kumar Chirla, director of Intensive Care Services at the hospital.

The hospital also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pfizer, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and the Serum Institute of India to collaborate on this outreach programme.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.