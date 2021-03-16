Vaccination vital for public health, says Governor

HYDERABAD

‘Hyderabad emerging vaccine capital of the world’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday called for increased participation of people in the promotion of vaccination drive in the country.

The Governor, on the occasion of National Vaccination Day-2021 on Tuesday, released video messages with an aim to create better awareness about the importance of vaccination to prevent deadly diseases. “Vaccines are vital for family and public health as they are the effective tools to prevent so many deadly viral and other diseases. Millions of lives are being saved every year, thanks to the vaccination for many diseases,” she added.

Ms. Soundararajan said though focus is on COVID-19 immunisation drive, regular vaccination programme for the children should not be neglected.

Stating that public participation was vital for the effective implementation of vaccination programme, she said better awareness would motivate people to understand the necessity of the vaccines.

She lauded the role of scientists and pharmaceutical professionals in making India, especially Hyderabad, the ‘vaccine capital of the world’.