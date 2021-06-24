Vaccination slots for 30+ category

HYDERABAD

24 June 2021 23:34 IST

COVID-19 vaccination slots for people above 30 years, at Telangana Government COVID Vaccination Centres are displayed in CoWIN website.

Sources in the State Health department said that the vaccines, including the first dose, are given at GCVCs in GHMC limits to people above 30 years. However, the State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao did not respond when asked for confirmation on the same.

Lakhs of people who are poor have been waiting for a long time to get the jab at GCVCs since they cannot afford to take the shot at private CVCs.

